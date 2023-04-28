Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 28, 2023

Officials with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Housing and Urban Development and the Denali Commission toured Newtok by snowmachine, following government-to-government meetings with the Newtok Village Council on Wednesday, April 26th, 2023 in Newtok, Alaska. (Emily Schwing/KYUK)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Army investigates a helicopter crash near Healy that killed three soldiers. Plus, advocates and family members question a man’s treatment after his death behind bars.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Kristen Dobroth in Kodiak

Emily Schwing in Mertarvik

Greg Knight in Nome

Meredith Redick in Sitka

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Dave Emmert and producing from Tim Rockey.