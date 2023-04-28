Alaska has a child care crisis. We want to hear from you.

Kao Lee entertains her age group at the Hmoob Cultural Center of Alaska on February 2, 2023. (Elyssa Loughlin/ Alaska Pblic Media)

Child care in Alaska is expensive and hard to find.

Lawmakers are debating the issue. Child care centers are struggling to hire. Caught in the middle are families trying to find affordable care for their kids.

As Alaska Public Media continues to cover Alaska’s child care crisis, we want to hear from you.

Tell us about your search for child care in Alaska. How has the shortage in child care impacted your family?

If you’ve already found child care, what did it take to secure a spot?

Your input will help inform our child care reporting. If you’ve got an experience to share, please fill out the form below or email reporter Wesley Early at wearly@alaskapublic.org. We’re eager to read your responses. (We won’t publish any of them without your explicit permission.)

