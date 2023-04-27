Breaking Trail: Arlene Blum

Modern outdoor gear is mostly made from petrochemicals like Teflon, Gore-Tex and lots of plastics. They make our adventures comfortable and convenient, but also their manufacturing and use potentially impacts the same environment we are enjoying. A few scientists and outdoor pioneers are studying and advocating for changes in the outdoor gear industry. Arlene Blum is one such person. Arlene is a groundbreaking mountaineer and scientist. She led the first all female ascent of Denali and Annapurna, and was the first American woman to attempt Mt Everest. While breaking stereotypes in the mountaineering world she did the same as a scientist, publishing research that led to the banning of toxic chemicals in children’s pajamas for starters. Arlene is still at it working on “forever chemicals” (PFAS) that are found in the remotest parts of Alaska. Arlene and Pam Miller with Alaska Community Action on Toxics join host Paul Twardock to discuss Arlene’s contributions to mountaineering and science.
HOST: Paul Twardock
GUESTS:
Arlene Blum, mountaineer, scientist
Pam Miller, Alaska Community Action on Toxics
LINKS:
Arlene Blum website
Alaska Community Action on Toxics
Green Science Policy Institute
