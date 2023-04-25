Talk of Alaska: Building healthy communities

Kake’s waterfront in May 2021 (Joe Viechnicki/KFSK)

Think about your community. Do you feel safe there? Do you have access to clean water or to adequate housing? How connected are you to your neighbors? To the land? All these things are elements of a healthy community. On this Talk of Alaska we discuss what’s happening around the state to build healthy communities where everyone thrives.

LISTEN:

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:

Kaa.oosh Mike Jackson – Keeper of the circle for Kake’s circle peacemaking program

Stefanie O’Brien – RurAL CAP Thriving Communities grant program leader

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, April 25, at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.