Talk of Alaska: Building healthy communities

By
Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media
-
Island town visible from the water
Kake’s waterfront in May 2021 (Joe Viechnicki/KFSK)

Think about your community. Do you feel safe there? Do you have access to clean water or to adequate housing? How connected are you to your neighbors? To the land? All these things are elements of a healthy community. On this Talk of Alaska we discuss what’s happening around the state to build healthy communities where everyone thrives.

LISTEN:

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:

  • Kaa.oosh Mike Jackson – Keeper of the circle for Kake’s circle peacemaking program
  • Stefanie O’Brien – RurAL CAP Thriving Communities grant program leader

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, April 25, at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.

After being told innumerable times that maybe she asked too many questions, Anne Hillman decided to pursue a career in journalism. She's reported from around Alaska since 2007 and briefly worked as a community radio journalism trainer in rural South Sudan.
ahillman (at) alaskapublic (dot) org | 907.550.8447  |  About Anne

Previous articleIn secret recordings, a top Anchorage library official calls Alaska Natives ‘woke’ and ‘racists’

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR