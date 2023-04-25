Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

The Alaska Capitol on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Amid the debate over increasing education funding, some calls for a longer-term plan. Plus, how Anchorage library employees recorded inflammatory comments by their well-connected, conservative boss.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Rhonda McBride and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Riley Board in Juneau

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.