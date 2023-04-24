State of Art: Preserving history and maintaining culture with Summit Day Media

This week on State of Art we’re learning about media preservation with Summit Day Media’s Bob Curtis-Johnson and Mike Martz. They both started their careers in media production, but later shifted to working with museums, libraries and other organizations to archive and preserve audio and video collections. They tell us about what goes into cataloging and preserving obsolete media, their current project digitizing a 7,500-piece tape archive for KYUK and the cultural heritage that disappears if these collections are left inaccessible.

