Hometown Alaska: Get to know the humans (and birds) behind the Bird Treatment and Learning Center

It’s finally starting to feel like spring. And with that comes the birds. On this Hometown Alaska we meet some of the people that make up the Bird Treatment and Learning Center (Bird TLC). We find out what they do, what keeps them so busy this time of year and how their operation works. We also get to meet one of their avian ambassadors in the studio.
HOST: Dave Waldron
GUESTS:
Laura Atwood, Executive Director, Bird Treatment and Learning Center
Katie Thorman, Rehabilitation Assistant, Bird Treatment and Learning Center
Chandelle Cotter, Education and Behavior Curator, Bird Treatment and Learning Center
Girdie, Crow, Bird Treatment and Learning Center
