Hometown Alaska: Get to know the humans (and birds) behind the Bird Treatment and Learning Center

By
Dave Waldron
-
Girdie the crow demonstrates bird calls for Hometown Alaska on April 14, 2023. (Elyssa Loughlin/Alaska Public Media)

It’s finally starting to feel like spring. And with that comes the birds. On this Hometown Alaska we meet some of the people that make up the Bird Treatment and Learning Center (Bird TLC). We find out what they do, what keeps them so busy this time of year and how their operation works. We also get to meet one of their avian ambassadors in the studio.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:
Laura Atwood, Executive Director, Bird Treatment and Learning Center
Katie Thorman, Rehabilitation Assistant, Bird Treatment and Learning Center
Chandelle Cotter, Education and Behavior Curator, Bird Treatment and Learning Center
Girdie, Crow, Bird Treatment and Learning Center

LINKS:
Bird Treatment and Learning Center
Bird TLC Facebook
Bird TLC Instagram


Faubion Waldron

Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.

