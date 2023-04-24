Hometown Alaska: Get to know the humans (and birds) behind the Bird Treatment and Learning Center

Girdie the crow demonstrates bird calls for Hometown Alaska on April 14, 2023. (Elyssa Loughlin/Alaska Public Media)

It’s finally starting to feel like spring. And with that comes the birds. On this Hometown Alaska we meet some of the people that make up the Bird Treatment and Learning Center (Bird TLC). We find out what they do, what keeps them so busy this time of year and how their operation works. We also get to meet one of their avian ambassadors in the studio.

HOST: Dave Waldron



GUESTS:

Laura Atwood, Executive Director, Bird Treatment and Learning Center

Katie Thorman, Rehabilitation Assistant, Bird Treatment and Learning Center

Chandelle Cotter, Education and Behavior Curator, Bird Treatment and Learning Center

Girdie, Crow, Bird Treatment and Learning Center



