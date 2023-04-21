Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 21, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Two bills aim to change the way health care is offered to school district employees in Alaska. Plus, a Sitka man’s invention to arrange luggage is sold to airlines around the world.
Reports tonight from:
Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
Riley Board in Juneau
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
Greg Knight in Nome
Rachel Cassandra in Petersburg
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.