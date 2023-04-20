These Alaskans are using cannabis to heal humans and the planet | INDIE ALASKA

Alaska was the third U.S. state to legalize recreational marijuana use, but it recently became the first state to introduce an on-site consumption cafe. Good Titrations dispensary and cafe, in Fairbanks, Alaska currently offers the only legal location where consumers can purchase marijuana to eat, drink, or smoke.

This comes at a time when Alaska is also introducing some of the very first industrial hemp farms in the state. Together, cannabis and hemp may be a solution for human and planetary health as society grapples with widespread climate change and mental health challenges in people.

INDIE ALASKA is an original video series produced by Alaska Public Media in partnership with PBS Digital Studios. The videos capture the diverse and colorful lifestyles of everyday Alaskans at work and at play. Together, these stories present a fresh and authentic look at living in Alaska.

