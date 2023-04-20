Harlow Robinson, executive director of Healthy Futures and the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame. (Photo courtesy of Harlow Robinson)

On this Outdoor Explorer our guest is Harlow Robinson, the executive director of Healthy Futures and the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame. On April 27, the Hall will induct the class of 2023. Harlow will tell us about the people, moment and event that comprise this year’s class, as well as the annual Director’s Awards and the popular 100 Miles in May.

HOST: Lisa Keller



GUEST: Harlow Robinson, executive director of Healthy Futures and the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame

LINKS:

Alaska Sports Hall of Fame

Healthy Futures 100 Miles in May