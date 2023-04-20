Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle (left) and Deputy Chief Sean Case at a news conference at APD headquarters on April 20, 2023. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Kenai Peninsula Borough has a new sexual harassment policy after settling a lawsuit against the former mayor. Plus, a new bill would remove marijuana offenses from online court records.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Rhonda McBride and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Christina McDermott in Dillingham

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Riley Board and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Sabine Poux in Kenai

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.