Talk of Alaska: The budget, PFD, and new revenue ideas

The Alaska Capitol on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media)

Lawmakers have about a month left to finish the business of building a state budget that pays for mandated services, and is balanced. There’s a lot of daylight between ideas for a spending plan that satisfies the numerous needs across the state without draining savings and paying a large permanent fund dividend. Will legislators find consensus on a budget by mid-May that the Governor will also agree to? We discuss the ideas for Alaska’s fiscal future on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

James Brooks – Government reporter, Alaska Beacon

Larry Persily – Longtime Alaskan journalist, owner of the Wrangell Sentinel

