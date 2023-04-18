Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

STEAM intern Jossline Aranda-Jackson (center) uses a snow probe with sensors to read the layers of snowpack while working in the field with intern hosts Mike Janes and Kanaan Bausler from AEL&P and STEAM mentor Ellen Bradley. (Photo courtesy of Sealaska Heritage Institute)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The state House passes a budget that would pull nearly $600 million from savings. Plus, after adapting to fishing for more rockfish, charters will see new limits this summer.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Lex Treinen and Anna Canny in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.