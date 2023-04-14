Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 14, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska’s biggest homeless shelter is closing and many using it don’t know where they’ll go. Plus, Fairbanks finally begins demolition on a dilapidated downtown high rise.
Reports tonight from:
Casey Grove and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
Izzy Ross in Dillingham
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.