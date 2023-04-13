Eating Disorders and Exercise Addiction

(Photo courtesy of Holly Brooks)

On this Outdoor Explorer, our guest is two-time Olympian and Licensed Professional Counselor, Holly Brooks. She recently released a documentary called “Winning at All Costs: Breaking the Silence on Athletes and Eating Disorders.” Her message to athletes of all ages and abilities is “You are more than your results, performance reviews and appearance.”

HOST: Lisa Keller



GUEST: Holly Brooks, two-time Olympian and licensed professional counselor



LINKS:

Holly Brooks’ website

Alaska Eating Disorders Alliance with link to “Winning at All Costs: Breaking the Silience on Athletes and Eating

Disorders”

Project Red-S