Building Trails and Parks: The Importance of Landscape Architecture

A group of birders hiking down the Rainforest Trail with the Audubon society on July 15, 2022, in Juneau. (Paige Sparks/KTOO)

April is World Landscape Architecture Month. While many of us might see a proposal for a new park or trail and then the construction work on the park or trail, what we don’t see is the immense amount of work that happens when an idea is first conceived. Landscape architects are the people who take an idea for a new park or trail and then make it a reality. On this show, guests include a landscape architect, a promoter of inclusive playgrounds, a trail advocate, and a parks and recreation director. They all work together to develop some of the most important resources in our communities, places we can gather, recreate safely, and connect with nature.

HOST: Lisa Keller

GUESTS:

Steve Cleary, Executive Director of Alaska Trails

Donnie Hayes, Director of Parks and Recreation for the Fairbanks North Star Borough

Mark Kimerer, Senior Landscape Architect, principal with Bettisworth North

Leah Boltz, co-founder of Parks for All, principal with Bettisworth North





