Line One: Anchorage Project Access

“Healthcare” from Flickr user: Michael Havens

There’s a lot of barriers to accessing healthcare in Alaska including costs, long waitlists, language barriers, and more. Anchorage Project Access is a group that assists Alaskans statewide to help uninsured patients with a medical need access various specialties across 900 providers. On this Line One, join host Dr Justin Clark as he explores the resources available with Anchorage Project Access.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

Melinda Freemon, Executive Director, Anchorage Project Access

Dr Phillip Mendoza, President, Anchorage Project Access

RESOURCES:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).

Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



