Line One: Anchorage Project Access

There’s a lot of barriers to accessing healthcare in Alaska including costs, long waitlists, language barriers, and more. Anchorage Project Access is a group that assists Alaskans statewide to help uninsured patients with a medical need access various specialties across 900 providers. On this Line One, join host Dr Justin Clark as he explores the resources available with Anchorage Project Access.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:
- Melinda Freemon, Executive Director, Anchorage Project Access
- Dr Phillip Mendoza, President, Anchorage Project Access
RESOURCES:
- Anchorage Project Access website
- 2030 Alaska State Health Improvement Plan
- What is Health Equity?
- The Commonwealth Fund – data on uninsured adults
PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).
Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: