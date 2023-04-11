Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Summer chum salmon drying on a fish rack. Fall chum are starting to show up on the Yukon. Photo: Matthew F. Smith, KNOM.

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

After years of subsistence salmon closures, Federal fisheries authorities inch forward on limiting bycatch. Plus, a new bill would change veterinarian’s access to human medical records.

Reports tonight from:

Kavitha George and Casey Grove in Anchorage

Christina McDermott in Dillingham

Riley Board in Juneau

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.