How a longer growing season affects gardening | Alaska Insight

Across the state, even in the snowiest places, the signs of spring are starting to appear. Crocus and tulips are already emerging in some areas and gardeners are poring over seed catalogs, dreaming of growing their own food and beautifying their yards with flowers and other plants.

On this Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Anchorage horticulturist Debbie Hinchey and Will Criner, manager of gardens and facilities at the Alaska Botanical Garden to discuss what’s new with growing and harvesting in your backyard.

