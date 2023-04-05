Trombley out as Anchorage Mayor Bronson’s chief of staff

Former Anchorage chief of staff Adam Trombley during a special Assembly meeting in October. Trombley resigned from the municipality on April 4. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s chief of staff has resigned. Adam Trombley’s last day with the city was Tuesday.

The mayor’s office announced the resignation in a statement Wednesday morning. It said Bronson has named lawyer Mario Bird as acting chief of staff. The Assembly in September rejected Bird as Bronson’s pick for city attorney. Bird was later hired as a senior policy advisor, a position that doesn’t require Assembly approval.

Since Bronson took office in 2021, Trombley has been a key part of his executive team. He began as executive director of Community Development, later taking on the responsibilities of Real Estate director. He replaced Alexis Johnson as chief of staff in September after Johnson was named as the city’s homelessness coordinator.

The mayor’s statement Wednesday says Trombley “voluntarily resigned to focus on his family and personal matters.”

“I have nothing but gratitude for Adam, and the work he has accomplished for the people of Anchorage over the last number of years. He is a consummate professional, diplomat, and experienced leader,” Bronson said in the statement.

Trombley’s resignation is the latest in a series of high-level executive departures during Bronson’s tenure. Municipal manager Amy Demboski was abruptly fired in December. Shortly after, she accused the Bronson administration of numerous unlawful and unethical actions in a scathing 11-page letter. In February, Anchorage’s Chief Human Resources Officer Niki Tshibaka abruptly resigned, citing an “increasingly toxic, hostile, and demoralizing work environment.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.