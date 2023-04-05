NOVA: Weathering The Future Screening – May 1

Alaska Public Media presents a free screening of NOVA: Weathering the Future, which examines the dramatic ways in which our weather is changing. Join us on Monday, May 1 at 5:30 p.m. at Bear Tooth Theatrepub in Anchorage. From longer, hotter heat waves, to more intense rainstorms, to megafires and multi-year droughts, the U.S. is experiencing the full range of impacts from a changing global climate. At the same time, many on the front lines are fighting back—innovating solutions, marshaling ancient wisdom, and developing visionary ideas.

Accompanying the film will be video shorts by Alaska Public Media highlighting unique Alaskan elements, as well as opening statements on our unique place in this conversation, made possible by The Nature Conservancy Alaska.

Tickets are available now only at the Bear Tooth box office (1230 W 27th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99503). Don’t delay as seats are limited!

PRICE: Free

TICKETS: Only available at the Bear Tooth box office. Two tickets per person. First come first served. While supplies last.

WHEN: Monday, May 1 at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Bear Tooth Theatrepub

PREVIEW THE DOCUMENTARY: Click here.

VISIT THE BEAR TOOTH WEBSITE: Click here.

This event was made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.