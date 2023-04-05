Line One: Everything Left to Remember

Everything Left to Remember by Steph Jagger (Courtesy Steph Jagger)

Steph Jagger lost her mother before she really lost her. As Jagger’s mother succumbed to Alzheimer’s she struggled to remember her favorite song, drink, and most heartbreaking of all, her own daughter. On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton speaks with Jagger about her and her mother’s story of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s, detailed in her book Everything Left to Remember.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

Steph Jagger – Author, Everything Left to Remember

RESOURCES:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).

Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



