Line One: Everything Left to Remember

Steph Jagger lost her mother before she really lost her. As Jagger’s mother succumbed to Alzheimer’s she struggled to remember her favorite song, drink, and most heartbreaking of all, her own daughter. On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton speaks with Jagger about her and her mother’s story of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s, detailed in her book Everything Left to Remember.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Steph Jagger – Author, Everything Left to Remember
RESOURCES:
PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).
Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: