Crochet’s comeback: A Siberian Yupik’s modern twist | INDIE ALASKA

By
Shiri Segal
-

Get ready to meet an incredible Siberian Yupik young woman who is revolutionizing the world of fashion! Through her amazing talent for crochet, she has created some of the most stylish balaclavas and crop tops with a modern twist. In this episode, we’ll take a closer look at her life and how she became the mastermind behind these unique designs. You’ll be inspired by her creativity, dedication, and passion for her craft.

Video and story by: Shiri Segal
Additional video provided by: Valerie Kern
Music by: Universal Production Music

Shiri joined Alaska Public Media in January 2018.  Before joining AKPM, she worked as a News Production Assistant for Anchorage’s ABC/FOX/CW affiliate for six years.  Outside of work, she enjoys painting, metal clay jewelry, thrift shopping, hanging out with family/friends and traveling.

Shiri is an avid traveler has been to a couple different places in Europe, Israel and Japan. She has also resided in a few of the aforementioned. She enjoys research on cultural topics and is learning several different languages including Japanese, Korean, Hebrew and, in addition, historical languages such as Medieval English and Latin.

Previous articleLooming state deficit encourages Alaska House lawmakers to quash budget additions
Next articleJuneau shops pull local artist’s books in wake of threatening, anti-trans notes

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR