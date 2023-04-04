Talk of Alaska: Representative Mary Peltola

Representative Mary Peltola joined host Lori Townsend on Talk of Alaska for a discussion about the issues facing Alaskans on April 4, 2023 (Matt Faubion/AKPM)

Mary Peltola has been Alaska’s sole U.S. Congresswoman since September 2022 when she won a special election, and although the legislative work that gets done in Congress may at times feel distant and far removed from the daily lives of Alaskans, the decisions made in Washington DC directly affect Alaska’s future. Some recent measures regarding energy, roads and the debate over which projects to prioritize has once again put a spotlight on Alaskan issues. What are the current legislative priorities of Alaska’s single representative? Congresswoman Mary Peltola joins us on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, April 4, at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.