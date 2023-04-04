Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Congresswoman Peltola speaks about former President Trump’s indictment. Plus, King Cove is stuck using bottled water since city wells tested high for PFAS.
Reports tonight from:
Kavitha George in Anchorage
Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel
Robyne in Fairbanks
Anna Canny and Yvonee Krumrey in Juneau
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.