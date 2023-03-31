State Senators share their thoughts on Alaska’s 2024 budget | Alaska Insight

The Alaska Legislature is more than halfway through its regular session, and as with many recent sessions, discussions largely center on the state’s finances. Multiple proposals are before both bodies seeking to address current revenue shortages, but do they have the support to pass?

On this episode of Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, and Senator Bill Wielechowski, D-Anchorage, to discuss their thoughts on the various proposals and the need to fund state services.