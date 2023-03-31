Gearing up for Summer

Paul Twardock and Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
Map and Gear
Map and gear, photo courtesy of Paul Twardock.

It is nearly April and the days are getting longer, the sun is stronger and the snow is quickly melting. The first migratory birds are showing up and bear tracks have been sighted in the Chugach. All that means is it’s time to dust off the backpacks, boats, and tents, get the bikes tuned up, and start planning for summer! On this Outdoor Explorer, we’ll talk about getting ready for the boating season.  Annie Greneir from the Office of Boating Safety, Patrick Higgins from APU’s Outdoor Program and the American Canoeing Association, and Eric Downey with the Knick Canoers and Kayakers join host Paul Twardock to talk about preparing for summer. We’ll also discuss the APU Gear Swap with the student organizers

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

Annie Greneir from the Office of Boating Safety

Patrick Higgins from APU’s Outdoor Program and the American Canoeing Association

Eric Downey with the Knick Canoers and Kayakers

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, March 30th, 2023. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, March 30th, 2023. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

