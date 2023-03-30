2 drivers dead in Houston head-on collision

An Alaska State Trooper K-9 Unit SUV in Anchorage. (Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

Both drivers involved in a head-on Parks Highway collision in Houston were killed Wednesday evening, Alaska State Troopers say.

According to a statement, troopers responded to the wreck at Mile 58 of the highway just after 5:30 p.m. The crash involved a Honda Pilot SUV and a Chevrolet pickup truck, with nobody else in either vehicle.

The drivers were wearing seat belts, but both were declared dead at the scene.

Troopers haven’t yet released the drivers’ names, pending notification of their families. The collision remains under investigation.