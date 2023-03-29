Line One: Autonomy during end-of-life care

Palliative care serves patients with serious illnesses, focused on maintaining a patient’s best quality of life while managing treatments and supporting the family. In contrast, hospices navigate the care of a person typically with a life expectancy of less than 6 months. They manage pain, unwanted symptoms, and improve the quality of their remaining time. When does one need to make decisions about their medical future? Join host Dr. Jillian Woodruff as she discusses this with her guests on this episode of Line One.
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUESTS:
- Dr. Ursula McVeigh, MD, Medical Director of Palliative Care, Providence Alaska Medical Group.
- Dr. Marianne Johnstone-Petty, APRN, Associate Medical Director for the Providence Medical Group Palliative Care Department
RESOURCES:
- The APRN alliance is an advocacy group working to increase the quality of care around the state
- Talking about end of life care can assure autonomy over personal care
- Advanced care planning assures patients with serious illness have advocacy support
- The POLST form can share your important medical orders with providers
