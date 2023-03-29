Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
A House Republican introduces a sales tax bill he says is intended to be just one part of a long-term fiscal plan. Plus, the Fairview neighborhood in Anchorage was divided by the Seward Highway, but is now being re-envisioned with help from a federal grant.
Reports tonight from:
- Michael Fanelli and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
- Sunni Bean in Bethel
- Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
- Riley Board in Kenai
- Katherine Rose in Sitka
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.