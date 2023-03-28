Talk of Alaska: Tips for Spring Gardening

Across the state, even in the snowiest places, the signs of spring are starting to appear. Crocus and tulips are already emerging in some areas and gardeners are poring over seed catalogs, dreaming of growing their own food and beautifying their yards with flowers and other plants. It’s an exciting time for people who like to dig in the dirt. We discuss what’s new for growing and harvesting in your backyard, on this Talk of Alaska.
LISTEN:
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Jeff Lowenfels – Author and gardening columnist
- Art Nash – UAF Cooperative Extension Service
- Glenna Gannon – UAF Cooperative Extension Service
- Nasuġraq Rainey Hopson – Owner, Gardens in the Arctic
Relevant Links:
- Opportunities for Agriculture in Rural Alaska | Alaska Insight
- Gardens in the Arctic website
- UAF Cooperative Extension Service – Lawn & Garden
- Sign up for AARP Alaska and UAF Cooperative Extension Service gardening webinars
PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).
Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 28, at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.