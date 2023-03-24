Resources for aging Alaskans to stay in their home communities | Alaska Insight

Alaska has the fastest growing aging population, per capita, in the United States, and as Alaskans age, the question of whether to stay in your home or community, can become a difficult one for many to answer.

On this episode of Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Teresa Holt, director of AARP Alaska, and Jacquie Braden, a community development program manager at RurAL CAP to discuss the challenges and resources available, for those looking to spend their golden years in their communities and lifelong homes.

