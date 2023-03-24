Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 24, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
A bipartisan group of freshman legislators proposed term limits for lawmakers in Juneau. Plus, Indigenous dancers and musicians converge on Bethel for the first full Cama-i festival in three years.
Reports tonight from:
Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel
Tim Rockey in Houston
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Greg Knight in Nome
Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
This Episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.