Family Night at Mountain View Elementary – May 11

Join Alaska Public Media at Mountain View Elementary for Family Night on Thursday, May 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.! Dinner will be provided, as well as activities for parents and students. Parents can look forward to a discussion about school goals and Mountain View’s focus on reading. Plus, they can learn about a local peer support community program. Students will experience small group enriching educational activities in classrooms with PBS educational resources, Ready Jet Go, Molly of Denali and Odd Squad. Special guest Molly of Denali will make an appearance to meet fans and take photos!

PRICE: Free

WHEN: Thursday, May 11 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Mountain View Elementary – 4005 McPhee Ave. Anchorage, AK

WHAT: Provided dinner, educational activities for children, programming for parents and special appearance from Molly of Denali.