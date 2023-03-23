Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 23, 2023

ConocoPhillips’ Alpine facility on the North Slope. Oil from Greater Mooses Tooth 2 will be processed at the Alpine facility. (Photo by Elizabeth Harball/AED)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

State regulators hear from the Nuiqsut mayor about last year’s gas leak at the Alpine oil field near the village. Plus, Anchorage Assembly members consider a “clean slate” approach to finding a new space for a homeless shelter.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Hope McKenney and Corinne Smith in Homer

Riley Board in Kenai

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This Episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.