Line One: Celebrating Sobriety

Sobriety can be one of the most consequential changes someone can make in their life. It has the potential to improve your mental and bodily health, but it’s also a difficult path that faces stigma and barriers in the healthcare system. March is Alaska’s Sobriety Awareness Month, and on this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton talks with Recover Alaska’s sober heroes about their stories, and the ways sobriety has changed their lives.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton



GUESTS: Recover Alaska Sober Hero Award Recipients

Rob Seay, Anchorage

Johon Atkinson, Metlakatla

Stevi Rae Angasan, Naknek

