Talk of Alaska: The Southeast troll fishery lawsuit

Alaska’s Southeast commercial salmon troll fleet is the target of a federal lawsuit that alleges the fishery threatens the chinook salmon food stock of endangered orca whales off the coast of Washington. The suit was brought against the federal government but seeks to shut down the 30 million dollar fishery this summer. Critics say it will decimate the livelihoods of Southeast troll fishermen and suggest other causes are depleting the whale’s food supply. We discuss the fight over fish and who has the right to them on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

Paul Olson – Board Member, Alaska Trollers Association

Emma Helversen – Executive Director, Wild Fish Conservancy

Max Graham – Journalist based in Haines who has reported on the lawsuit

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 21, at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.