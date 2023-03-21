Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Protestors in Washington D.C. oppose President Joe Biden’s approval of the Willow project (Liz Ruskin/AKPM)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Climate protestors in Washington D.C. continue to press President Joe Biden after his approval of the Willow Project. Plus, homicides increased steadily and significantly in Alaska over the last decade, according to a state report.

Reports tonight from:

Sean McDermott in Homer

Katie Anastas, Anna Canny, Yvonne Krumrey and Claire Stremple in Juneau

Raegan Miller in Ketchikan

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This Episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend, with audio engineering from Dave Emmert and producing from Tim Rockey.