Hibernation is an incredible biological process undergone by countless species across the planet. Alaska is home to many such animals, and researchers are looking at ways understanding it can help human medicine.

On this episode of Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Dr. Kelly Drew and Dr. Oivind Toien, two researchers at the University of Fairbanks Alaska who are looking at the possible medical applications of understanding hibernation.

Relevant Links: