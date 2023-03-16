Outdoor Explorer: Onward and Upward helps kids through adventure and learning

(Image courtesy of Onward and Upward)

There are many organizations dedicated to improving the quality of life of Alaska’s youth. Many use the outdoors and nature to help kids overcome the challenges they face. Onward and Upward is a nonprofit based in the Mat-Su Valley and is one such organization. The group offers programs that use the concept of “one health” that incorporates adventure, challenge by choice, experiential learning and place based education while being sensitive to trauma. Randy Dowd, Executive Director and founder, and his staff join host Paul Twardock to discuss the programs they offer and benefits that youth receive from their program and ones like it.





HOST: Paul Twardock



GUESTS:

Randy Dowd, Executive Director and founder of Onward and Upward

Onward and Upward Staff



LINKS:

Onward and Upward website

Facebook

Instagram

Youtube

BROADCAST: Thursday, March 16th, 2022. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, March 16th, 2022. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT