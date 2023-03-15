Line One: World Tuberculosis Day

A grouping of red-colored, rod shaped, Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria, which cause tuberculosis, is seen in a microscopic image captured in 2010. Tuberculosis plagued Alaska in the 20th century, and even in modern times Alaska’s rates are much higher than the U.S. national rate. Rates jumped dramatically in 2022, state epidemiolgists reported. (Photo provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases)

Tuberculosis is a disease with a complicated history in Alaska. For decades, the state has led the country in rates of infection, but care for people with tuberculosis has a history of discrimination and mistreatment. However, treatments have changed and health workers say cases are especially high right now. On this Line One, host Dr. Justin Clark explores the scope of tuberculosis in Alaska, and the treatments for those who have it.

