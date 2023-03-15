Line One: World Tuberculosis Day

Tuberculosis is a disease with a complicated history in Alaska. For decades, the state has led the country in rates of infection, but care for people with tuberculosis has a history of discrimination and mistreatment. However, treatments have changed and health workers say cases are especially high right now. On this Line One, host Dr. Justin Clark explores the scope of tuberculosis in Alaska, and the treatments for those who have it.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark, MD
GUESTS:
- Nurse Leigh Boone – Public Nurse & TB Case Manager, Anchorage Health Department
- Dr. Bruce Chandler – Alaska Department of Health
