Iditapod: The all-Indigenous Iditarod podium

Pete Kaiser with two of his eight dogs who raced to Nome. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Eddie Burke Jr. at the Rainy Pass checkpoint (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska Native mushers took the podium in the 2023 Iditarod, with the Knik Kid, Ryan Redington, winning his first championship and Bethel’s Pete Kaiser and Aniak’s Richie Diehl mushing into second and third place. The race’s top 10 were all into Nome by Wednesday morning, and we have an update on Rookie of the Year honors, as well as three Dogs of the Day, two listener questions and a story about collecting dog pee. Also: This’ll do it for Season 7 of the Iditapod. Thanks for coming along with us on this thousand-mile journey!

