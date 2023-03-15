Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 14, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The EPA proposes a national limit on PFAS compounds in drinking water. Plus, an Alaska oil and gas expert’s idea for the state to make money by NOT drilling in ANWR.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early and Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
Sunni Bean in Bethel
Yvonne Krumrey and Claire Stremple in Juneau
Lex Treinen in Nome
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This Episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.