Sven and Ghost, the Iditarod champions

Ghost (left) and Sven with musher Ryan Redington in the Nome finish chute. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Sven and Ghost led Ryan Redington to his first Iditarod victory on Tuesday.

Redington described the duo as wonderful leaders.

Sven is 4 years old and named for the reindeer in the movie “Frozen.” He loves kids, getting his ears scratched and running, according to Redington’s kennel website.

“Sven has become a rock star as a sled dog,” it says. “He is always the first dog to bark and jump to go whenever we take a break on the trail.”

And then there’s Ghost, a dog who is small in stature but big in heart, according to the Redingtons. Ghost is about 6 years old and an experienced leader, competing in the Kobuk 440, Beargrease and prior Iditarods. She sort of knows she’s in charge.

“Ghost is a sweet girl with a bit of attitude (take your eyes off her for a moment and she chews her neckline),” says the kennel.

Sven and Ghost are part of our “Dog of the Day” series. Each day during the Iditarod, we feature a new dog making the 1,000-mile dash to Nome. Earlier, we met Dusty, Moose, Boomer, JoAnna, Mach 10, Senior, Covid, Blunt, Elway and Viper.

