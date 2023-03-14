Iditapod: An Iditarod champ from the founding family

Ryan Redington and his mom, Barbara, hug at the finish line in Nome on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

The 40-year-old Ryan Redington has won his first Iditarod and the first championship for the Redington family, on his 16th try (and after six previous scratches). “I’ve just been on pins and needles,” said his mom, Barb, at the finish line. We’ll hear Redington’s finish itself in this episode, and from Alaska Public Media’s Lex Treinen about the finish and how Redington arrived there first. The dog friends that did the leading into Nome — Sven and Ghost — are our obvious picks for Dogs of the Day. And we have a listener question about dog-human friends, with a fun answer from a friendly musher.

