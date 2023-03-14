Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Ghost and Sven led Ryan Redington to his first Iditarod victory on Tuesday. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Ryan Redington is the first in his family to capture the Iditarod crown, fulfilling a lifelong dream. Plus, Senator Murkowski reacts to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland starting a new process to secure a road out of King Cove.

Reports tonight from:

Kavitha George and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Anna Canny in Juneau

Riley Board in Kenai

Lex Treinen in Nome

Reagan Miller in Sitka

Liz Ruskin in Washington, DC

This Episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.