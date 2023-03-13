Talk of Alaska: The Willow Project

The Biden administration has approved ConocoPhillips Willow project in the National Petroleum Reserve. Oil drilling proponents see it as a win for domestic energy production but some climate and indigenous activists call it a climate bomb that runs counter to President Biden’s commitment to addressing climate change. We’ll discuss the Willow decision on this Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Tim Woody – Communications Manager for Climate Solutions, The Wilderness Society
- Nagruk Harcharek – President, Voice of the Arctic Iñupiat
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.