Hometown Alaska: How Anchorage city government works

The seal of the Municipality of Anchorage on a podium at City Hall. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage’s Assembly and Mayor make decisions that affect your everyday life, from how much you pay in taxes to when your streets might be plowed. Their decisions influence what services are available, where developments happen, and how the city’s money is spent. On this episode of Hometown, Alaska we’ll learn more about how the city government works and how you can affect it. We’ll also go on an audio tour of the Anchorage Election Center to learn about what happens to your ballot after you send it back in.

HOST: Anne Hillman



GUESTS:

Austin Quinn-Davidson and Meg Zaletel, Anchorage Assembly

LINKS:

Information on the upcoming election

Ballot tracking

Information on the Anchorage Assembly