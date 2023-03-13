Hometown Alaska: How Anchorage city government works

By
Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media
-
a seal of the municipality of Anchorage
The seal of the Municipality of Anchorage on a podium at City Hall. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage’s Assembly and Mayor make decisions that affect your everyday life, from how much you pay in taxes to when your streets might be plowed. Their decisions influence what services are available, where developments happen, and how the city’s money is spent. On this episode of Hometown, Alaska we’ll learn more about how the city government works and how you can affect it. We’ll also go on an audio tour of the Anchorage Election Center to learn about what happens to your ballot after you send it back in.

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:
Austin Quinn-Davidson and Meg Zaletel, Anchorage Assembly

LINKS:
Information on the upcoming election
Ballot tracking
Information on the Anchorage Assembly

After being told innumerable times that maybe she asked too many questions, Anne Hillman decided to pursue a career in journalism. She's reported from around Alaska since 2007 and briefly worked as a community radio journalism trainer in rural South Sudan.
ahillman (at) alaskapublic (dot) org | 907.550.8447  |  About Anne

Previous articleHere’s what 5 Iditarod mushers are listening to on the trail
Next article3 Alaska Native mushers lead the charge to Iditarod finish line

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR