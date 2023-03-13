Hometown Alaska: How Anchorage city government works

Anchorage’s Assembly and Mayor make decisions that affect your everyday life, from how much you pay in taxes to when your streets might be plowed. Their decisions influence what services are available, where developments happen, and how the city’s money is spent. On this episode of Hometown, Alaska we’ll learn more about how the city government works and how you can affect it. We’ll also go on an audio tour of the Anchorage Election Center to learn about what happens to your ballot after you send it back in.
HOST: Anne Hillman
GUESTS:
Austin Quinn-Davidson and Meg Zaletel, Anchorage Assembly
LINKS:
Information on the upcoming election
Ballot tracking
Information on the Anchorage Assembly