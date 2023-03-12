When this Iditarod rookie fell off his sled, his competitors helped him out

Eddie Burke Jr. pulls into Unalakleet. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

It wasn’t how Iditarod rookie Eddie Burke Jr. wanted to start his 34th birthday.

Early Saturday, Burke found himself lying on the snow, without his dog team in subzero temperatures and with no communication to the outside world.

Burke was traveling on one of the longest sections of trail between checkpoints on the Yukon — between Grayling and Eagle Island — when he dozed off in the early morning.

“My foot fell off the runner board and hit the snow and just kinda made me stumble and I fell off, and there went my team,” said Burke.

He got to his feet and tried to run after his 11 dogs, but on the fast, hard-packed trail, the team can push 10 mph.

“I yelled ‘whoa’ and they were slowing down, and I yelled the leader’s name ‘Dudley!’ thinking it would get his attention and it just made him hit the burners and he just took off, full sprint,” said Burke.

Temperatures along the Yukon that night dropped below zero degrees, and Burke estimated he was 18 miles from the next checkpoint. He didn’t panic, but didn’t have any way of knowing how he would get any help.

Burke said he had no other choice than to start walking. He said he was alone and in the cold for about an hour before he saw a headlight. It was fellow musher Christian Turner, who let Burke step on his sled. The two stood on the sled runners for a while before they decided it was best if Burke stepped off the sled to get rid of the extra weight. Turner called race director Mark Nordman to let him know the situation and request a snowmachine ride, which would come from the nearest checkpoint in Eagle Island.

After stepping off Turner’s sled, Burke said he again found himself alone for another hour, maybe two, before he saw another headlight. This time it was his closest competitor for rookie of the year, Hunter Keefe. The two had started to develop a friendship over the course of the race as they navigated new sections of trail. But with the rookie award on the line, Burke wasn’t sure what Keefe would say.

“He goes, ‘You know, I’ll give you a ride, it don’t matter,’” said Burke.

Earlier on the trail, Burke had given the 23-year-old Keefe some advice about a trick to work up his dogs’ appetite which Keefe credited with turning his dogs into voracious eaters.

Keefe said it wasn’t even a question of whether to offer help.

“I didn’t really think twice, I let him right on because I wouldn’t want to be walking at 20 below,” said Keefe.

The two rode together for 8 to 10 miles. Eventually, Burke took the runners of Keefe’s sled, while Keefe sat down for a break on the tow sled in the back. Keefe said he enjoyed the company, but he kept his playlist going in his earbuds.

“I’d be talking to him and then mid-conversation I’d break into song,” Keefe said.

“He sang probably a hundred different songs, I got a full Hunter Keefe concert,” said Burke.

Eventually, a snowmachine arrived — driven by five-time Iditarod champ Dallas Seavey — and brought Burke to Eagle Island, where his team had arrived without him.

Burke said his 11 dogs were doing fine.

Race rules allow a musher who lost their team to get help from a snow machine as long as they report it to the race marshall. The race marshal is allowed to impose “appropriate sanctions” to mushers who get motorized help, but in this case, Iditarod race marshal Mark Nordman said Burke wouldn’t receive any penalty.

Burke said he was impressed by Keefe’s bond with his dogs. The two have forged a tight connection over the trail with mutual admiration.

“He’s just a goofie dude, but extremely nice,” said Burke.

And, he said, a very talented musher.

The two teams arrived to Unalakleet virtually neck and neck with Keefe arriving about 20 minutes in front of Burke.