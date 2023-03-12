Iditapod bonus: John Suter in Anchorage

John Suter sits in his dining room in Chugiak. (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

In this extended interview, we hear more from John Suter, an Iditarod finisher who famously had a team that included poodles. Suter ran the Iditarod with poodles in 1988, ’89, ’90 and ’91, finishing each year ahead of other teams racing more traditional sled dogs.

